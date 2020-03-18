St. Louis man admits robbing 3 banks in 5 weeks, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has admitted robbing three banks in five weeks, according to charges filed in federal court.

Thomas Joseph Intagliata, 56, was charged by complaint March 13 with bank robbery, the day after he took more than $8,000 from the Together Credit Union at 6600 Chippewa Street, the criminal complaint said.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered him held in jail. No lawyer is yet listed for him.

Charging documents said Intagliata passed a note to a teller demanding money and left with the cash. When St. Louis police detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the bank, they realized that he was the same man who robbed a branch of U.S. Bank on Feb. 11 and a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28, the charges said.

Police tracked him to his home in the 6900 block of Salzburger Street in south St. Louis, and he briefly led a detective on a foot chase before returning home, where he was arrested, the charges said.

Intagliata admitted to the three robberies and let police search his house, the charges said. They found cash from the credit union and clothing he'd worn during the robbery, authorities said.