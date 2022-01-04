St. Louis man admits robbing two Boost mobile stores

ST. LOUIS – A man from St. Louis on Tuesday admitted robbing two St. Louis Boost Mobile stores at gunpoint in 2019.

DeAngelo Winston, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two robbery charges and two gun charges.

Winston admitted in his plea agreement that on June 21, 2019 he robbed the Boost Mobile cellular telephone store at 3956 South Broadway. Winston pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money and iPhones, then sped off in a stolen Audi sedan, his plea says.

On August 13 Winston robbed the Boost Mobile at 2253 South Grand Boulevard, pushing his gun into the side of one of the employees from the previous robbery who was working in that store that day. Winston stole money from the register, and then demanded phones from the employee.

At Winston's sentencing in April, both sides have agreed to ask for a prison sentence of between 12 and 20 years.

