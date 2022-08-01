St. Louis man admits role in deadly 2019 carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man avoided a federal jury trial this week by pleading guilty Monday in a 2019 deadly carjacking attempt here.

Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted carjacking resulting in the death of Jabari Clark on June 3, 2019, in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. The killing was recorded on surveillance video.

Simms admitted trying to take at gunpoint Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck. Police at the time said Clark, 27, was shot in the head just after 6 a.m. in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and died at a hospital.

Simms pleaded guilty to one of two counts pending since December 2019. An illegal gun charge will be dismissed. At sentencing, set for November before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey, Simms will be sentenced to an agreed-upon prison term of between 23 and 25 years.