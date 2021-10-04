St. Louis man admits stealing cartons of cigarettes 38 times

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Louis who stole cartons of cigarettes 38 times from gas stations and convenience stores in St. Louis and St. Charles counties pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday.

As part of Thomas T. Taylor's plea in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one conspiracy charge and two robbery charges, Taylor's lawyer and prosecutors agreed to recommend six years in prison when Taylor is sentenced in January.

Taylor, 35, admitted robbing various stores between March and August of 2020. In some cases, Taylor threatened employees when challenged by them, his plea says. Sometimes an accomplice would distract the store clerk while Taylor grabbed the cartons. Taylor sold the cigarettes and used the money for drugs, his plea says.

On July 28, 2020, Taylor went behind the counter of a Circle K store in Bridgeton. When the clerk told him he couldn't be there, Taylor replied, "Do you want to get shot?" He took 29 cartons of cigarettes, the plea says. He made a similar threat on Aug. 16, 2020, at the Zephyr Express gas station in south St. Louis County, taking two cartons of cigarettes.

When he returned later, the clerk recognized him and called police. In jail, Taylor was questioned about the thefts by multiple police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

