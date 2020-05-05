St. Louis man admits to impersonating a foreign diplomat

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of impersonating a foreign diplomat to get out of a traffic stop in 2018 in Ellisville.

Antuan S. Ward, 33, also goes by the name Ari’al Ban Yashar’al. After Ellisville police stopped him in April 2018 in a truck with fake temporary tags, he handed them a laminated card that read “Lawful Diplomat Sovereign and Self Determination Hebrew Israelite American National Republic Universal Dual National Identification," his plea agreement said.

He said he was not a ward of the state and refused to provide his full legal name, the plea said. He also had a pistol in the truck.

Ward made arguments during a 2019 court hearing that echoed those made by adherents to the Sovereign Citizen movement. He said that because his name was capitalized in his indictment, it meant that prosecutors had charged a "corporate entity," not an individual and refused to acknowledge that he was Ward, court records show.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ward was a fugitive from Massachusetts, where he had been released on bond on a gun charge. He'd cut off his GPS monitor in 2016 and left the state, his plea said.

After Tuesday's guilty plea, he was sentenced to the roughly 13 months he'd already spent in jail, prosecutors said.

