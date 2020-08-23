St. Louis man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, police searching for victim and suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are searching for a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman after the man allegedly kidnapped the woman early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has issued an at-large warrant for Dariyon Moore, 25, of the 6900 block of Edison Avenue in St. Louis. He is wanted for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

According to police, Moore and Easten Binnington, 23, were in the process of breaking up. On Saturday evening, Binnington was out with friends when Moore called her phone more than 50 times.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Binnington was at a friend's house in the 1300 block of Springhurst Drive in north St. Louis County when Binnington and her friends heard Moore at the door. Binnington and her friends hid in a bathroom and locked the door, and Moore began banging on the bathroom window and screaming at them. Moore then allegedly broke into the house through the back door and screamed for Binnington and her friends to come out, police said.

Moore allegedly kicked the bathroom door open and grabbed Binnington by the arm, forcing her out of the house. Witnesses told police Binnington yelled "No, don't take me" as he pulled her out of the home and forced her into his car.