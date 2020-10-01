St. Louis man 'ambushed' another in Penrose neighborhood alley, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man "ambushed" a man he'd been feuding with last year by fatally shooting his him while his target was taking out the trash, prosecutors say.

Lonti J. Carter, 26, of the 8600 block of Riverview Boulevard, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 20, 2019, shooting death of Norobert Cashaw.

Cashaw, 26, of St. Louis County was found about 3 p.m. that day in a Penrose neighborhood alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, arm and chest, court documents say. Carter killed Cashaw while Cashaw was taking trash out to an alley in the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue.

Before the killing, Carter had sent Cashaw multiple threatening messages, police say.

Cashaw was armed with a gun, charges say. As Carter approached, he grabbed Cashaw's gun from his hand, shot Cashaw several times and fled.

Carter admitted killing Cashaw in an interview with police, charges say.

Carter has an assault conviction from 2011 in St. Louis, court records say. He was terminated in October from a St. Louis treatment court, two years after pleading guilty to first-degree tampering in 2017.

Carter was held without bail.