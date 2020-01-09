St. Louis man and Granite City woman accused of murder

GRANITE CITY — Two people have been charged with murder after a Granite City man was shot to death late Wednesday night.

Jason Thomas, 36, of the 2200 block of Benton Street, was killed around midnight.

Charged in Thomas' killing are Kadeem Noland, 27, of St. Louis, and Kristine Mills, 34, of Granite City.

Mills lives on the same street as Thomas. Police said the shooting happened on Benton but did not say if it was at the residence of either the victim or suspect.

Both Mills and Noland were extradited from St. Louis County Jail to Madison County.