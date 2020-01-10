St. Louis man and Granite City woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend

Noland is on parole in Missouri after pleading guilty to a 2016 Bridgeton burglary and theft case in St. Louis County, according to online court records. He also was sentenced to three years in prison for robbery in St. Louis in 2010.

Madison County court records show that Mills was charged in November with two counts of drug possession. Her preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Court records on Friday didn't list an attorney representing Noland or Mills in the murder case.

Mills' stepmother, Cynthia Mills, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that Mills and Thomas had dated on and off for years. She said Thomas worked nights cleaning office buildings. Thomas was staying with Kristine Mills at the home on Benton but Mills moved out a few weeks ago to live with Noland, Cynthia Mills said.

She said her stepdaughter had stopped by the home with Noland on Wednesday to get her cat, not expecting Thomas to be there. She claims that Noland is the one who killed Thomas.

"There's not a hateful bone in Krissy's body," Cynthia Mills said. "I want the world to know that she is not a bad person."

Police have not revealed details of the killing.

Relatives have said that Kristine Mills used to have a restraining order against Thomas, Cynthia Mills said, but it wasn't immediately clear Friday if that was the case in recent days. Court records show Thomas was charged previously with domestic battery involving Mills.