St. Louis man and Granite City woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Friday with relationship of those involved and comment from relative of woman charged.
GRANITE CITY — A woman and her new boyfriend were charged Thursday with murdering her former boyfriend at a home in Granite City.
Jason A. Thomas, 36, was fatally shot early Wednesday in the 2200 block of Benton Street.
Charged in Thomas' killing are Kadeem L. Noland, 27, and Kristine N. Mills, 34. Noland lives in the of the 1400 block of Penrose Street in St. Louis. Mills had lived at the house on Benton where Thomas was slain and Thomas was her former boyfriend, according to a relative of Mills.
Granite City Detective Capt. Nicholas P. Novacich didn't provide a motive for the slaying.
The Madison County state's attorney charged Noland with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Mills was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Mills and Noland were arrested in St. Louis. Novacich said they both were being held in the St. Louis city jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois. Once they arrive at the Madison County jail, they will be held without bail.
Relatives of Thomas could not be reached for comment.
Noland is on parole in Missouri after pleading guilty to a 2016 Bridgeton burglary and theft case in St. Louis County, according to online court records. He also was sentenced to three years in prison for robbery in St. Louis in 2010.
Madison County court records show that Mills was charged in November with two counts of drug possession. Her preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 31.
Court records on Friday didn't list an attorney representing Noland or Mills in the murder case.
Mills' stepmother, Cynthia Mills, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that Mills and Thomas had dated on and off for years. She said Thomas worked nights cleaning office buildings. Thomas was staying with Kristine Mills at the home on Benton but Mills moved out a few weeks ago to live with Noland, Cynthia Mills said.
She said her stepdaughter had stopped by the home with Noland on Wednesday to get her cat, not expecting Thomas to be there. She claims that Noland is the one who killed Thomas.
"There's not a hateful bone in Krissy's body," Cynthia Mills said. "I want the world to know that she is not a bad person."
Police have not revealed details of the killing.
Relatives have said that Kristine Mills used to have a restraining order against Thomas, Cynthia Mills said, but it wasn't immediately clear Friday if that was the case in recent days. Court records show Thomas was charged previously with domestic battery involving Mills.