St. Louis man and Granite City woman charged with murder

GRANITE CITY — Two people were charged Thursday with murder after a Granite City man was found shot to death late Wednesday night.

Jason A. Thomas, 36, was killed about midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Benton Street, the same block where he lived.

Charged in Thomas' killing are Kadeem L. Noland, 27, and Kristine N. Mills, 34. Noland lives in the of the 1400 block of Penrose Street in St. Louis; Mills lives in the same block of Benton Street that Thomas did, but police didn't say what their relationship was, if any.

Granite City Detective Capt. Nicholas P. Novacich didn't provide a motive for the slaying.

The Madison County state's attorney charged Noland with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Mills was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Mills and Noland were arrested in St. Louis city. Novacich said they both were being held Thursday in the St. Louis city jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois. Once they arrive at the Madison County jail, they will be held without bail.