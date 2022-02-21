 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man arrested after putting woman in chokehold, killing her

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Monday with police seeking charges

ST. LOUIS — Police were seeking involuntary manslaughter charges Monday against a man accused of choking and killing a 34-year-old woman who burglarized a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said the woman broke into a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.  Police were called about the burglary and, when they got to the home, found the woman dead.

A 46-year-old man had put her in a “chokehold,” killing her, at the home, south of Chippewa Street, authorities said. The residence is a four-family flat. 

Police arrested him at the home. On Monday, police said detectives would seek warrants for first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man until charges are filed.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died. Police initially said the homicide case was related to a domestic incident but have not said what relationship, if any, the woman had to the man.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

