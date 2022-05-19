St. Louis man arrested after 'random' fatal shooting in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged on Thursday after authorities said he fatally shot a juvenile and wounded a woman in Pagedale, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said.

Erric Damond Boyd, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, court records show.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities found a male juvenile fatally shot and a woman wounded at 7812 Page Avenue. Police did not identify the juvenile.

The two victims were walking on a sidewalk when Boyd and the male had a conversation. Authorities said Boyd then fired multiple shots at the two people. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Major Case Squad.

Authorities described the incident in court documents as a "random" shooting. Boyd's bail has been at $750,000, cash only.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.