St. Louis man arrested for pulling gun on off duty cop
St. Louis man arrested for pulling gun on off duty cop

ST. LOUIS— Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged for pulling out a gun on an off-duty city police officer. 

Anthony Biggers, of the 6600 block of Elmer Avenue, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after police say he pulled a gun on the off-duty officer near the intersection of Southwest Avenue and Interstate 44 on Feb. 27. 

The officer called it in, and Biggers initially got away in a car, but police caught him later that day. 

Court records show Biggers posted his 10% bond on Thursday, after warrants were issued for him on Wednesday.

His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

Biggers' next court date is scheduled for March 11. 

Anthony Biggers

Anthony Biggers is accused of pulling a gun on a St. Louis police officer on Feb. 27.
