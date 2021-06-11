Teen accused of stealing restaurant tip jar shot in Benton Park neighborhood; man arrested

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with more on man arrested

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Thursday in the city's Benton Park neighborhood, police said.

The teenager was shot just about 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of Utah Street, near the restaurant Utah Station. He was conscious and breathing, police said.

He was shot after stealing the restaurant's tip jar and assaulting a customer who tried to intervene, police said. The customer was a 56-year-old man.

Police said the shooter was a 52-year-old man. The man was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault. St. Louis police said officers plan to seek warrants Friday charging the man.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the man arrested because he has not yet been charged.

The boy and an acquaintance caused a disturbance at the restaurant and were asked to leave, police said. On his way out, the boy took the tip jar and the 56-year-old customer confronted him outside, police said.

The boy shoved the customer to the ground and began beating him, police said. He suffered injuries to his face but declined medical treatment.