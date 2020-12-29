St. Louis man arrested in Arizona cold case death, sexual assaults

ST. LOUIS — DNA evidence has implicated a St. Louis man in the shooting death two decades ago of an Arizona teenager and the sexual assault of two others in that state, Arizona and federal authorities said Tuesday.

Lance David Ray, 53, a St. Louis resident since 2017, was arrested in October in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting. He was extradited to Arizona where he was being held in the Maricopa County jail. He's being held on suspicion of murder and also charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The FBI along with police in Phoenix and Peoria, Arizona, say Ray in July 2000 kidnapped a 14-year-old boy in Peoria and sexually assaulted him at gunpoint. They say a month later in Phoenix he forced a 17-year-old boy into his car at gunpoint, drove him to an isolated location and sexually assaulted him.

The following month in Phoenix, Dalmer Hussen, 18, left a friend's house to walk home and was found the following morning fatally shot in an empty lot. Police eventually tied all three incidents together through DNA evidence, officials said.

Authorities said advances in DNA technology allowed them to reopen the cold cases. Officials said at a news conference Tuesday that investigators used a technique called forensic genetic genealogy to tie the cold cases to Ray.