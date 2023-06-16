ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old St. Louis man was arrested on gun and drug charges this week just days after prosecutors dropped a case that accused him of killing three people.

Joshua Amerson is accused of resisting arrest, drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon after police said he and another man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep where detectives later found more than 800 pills of suspected fentanyl.

Amerson had faced charges for nearly three years in the deaths of three people after a shootout on Floy Avenue in north St. Louis, but Amerson's case was dismissed June 5 after multiple witnesses failed to appear to testify.

A week later, St. Louis County police spotted a white Jeep Grand Cherokee driving over the speed limit with heavily tinted windows and a temporary tag registered to another vehicle in the city of Jennings.

They tried to stop the SUV, but the driver fled. Police eventually used spike strips, flattening all four tires, according to a probable cause statement. The Jeep stopped and both the driver and passenger fled.

Amerson, who was riding in the front passenger seat, fled with a pistol in his hand, though he dropped it when he jumped a fence, police said.

Officers said they found 800 pill capsules in the car, as well as two pistols, several phones and drug manufacturing equipment.

Amerson is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $200,000 bond.