St. Louis man assaulted and raped two women in locked RV in Kinloch, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man locked two women at separate times last month inside his RV in the Kinloch area, assaulted and raped them, charges say.

Michael A. Bryant, 45, of the 5500 block of Wren Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday with 14 felony counts including rape or attempted rape, assault, sodomy and kidnapping.

According to charges and police, Bryant on April 10 and 19 brought women in their 30s to an RV parked near Warwick Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, tied the vehicle's door shut, punched them and forced them to perform sex acts on him.

In the April 19 incident, after Bryant also threatened to beat up the woman with a hammer, which police later found in the RV while serving a search warrant.

Both women identified Bryant in police photos, charges say. The first victim was an acquaintance of Bryant's; the second did not know him.

Bryant was jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bail. No lawyer was listed for Bryant in court records.

