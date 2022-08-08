 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said.

Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the beating death of 59-year-old Michelle Wade.

Mario D. Wade

Mario D. Wade was charged in the Aug. 5, 2022, beating death of his mother Michelle Wade in downtown St. Louis.

Police then went to an apartment in the 2700 block of Locust Street and found Wade dead, charges said. Officers found a hammer and broken wine bottle that Mario Wade said he used to kill his mother.

Charges did not offer a potential motive for the attack.

The station is about a half-mile from the crime scene on Locust, which is in the Midtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

Mario Wade's criminal history includes convictions for dealing drugs and a weapons misconduct case, according to court records.

A judge denied bail for Wade.

 

