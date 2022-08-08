St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said.

Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the beating death of 59-year-old Michelle Wade.

Police then went to an apartment in the 2700 block of Locust Street and found Wade dead, charges said. Officers found a hammer and broken wine bottle that Mario Wade said he used to kill his mother.

Charges did not offer a potential motive for the attack.

The station is about a half-mile from the crime scene on Locust, which is in the Midtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

Mario Wade's criminal history includes convictions for dealing drugs and a weapons misconduct case, according to court records.

A judge denied bail for Wade.