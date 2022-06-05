 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged after 3-year-old found gun and accidentally shot himself with it

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man police say left his gun next to him on a bed last month before a 3-year-old boy picked it up and accidentally shot himself with it is now facing a criminal charge.

Arsontie R. Burnett, 22, of the 6400 block of Lindenwood Place, was charged Friday with one count of child endangerment.

Charges said Burnett didn't move the gun out of the boy's reach about 1:20 p.m. May 4 at a home in the 3500 block of North 11th Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The boy, who is not Burnett's son, shot himself in the forehead and was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for surgery. At the time of the shooting, police said the boy was in critical condition. An update on his condition was not available.

Police initially said the boy found the gun under a mattress but charges say Burnett "set his gun on the bed beside him."

A judge ordered Burnett held without bail. He could not be reached Sunday and did not have a lawyer.

