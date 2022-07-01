 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged after 66-year-old killed on porch in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a 66-year-old man sitting on his porch in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon in May. 

Titus A. Baker, 22, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of Walter Thomas. Baker, of the 1300 block of North Eighth Street, also was charged with assault and armed criminal action. 

Prosecutors said Baker shot at a woman driving a vehicle but the bullet hit Thomas instead. The 23-year-old woman, who was wounded in the shooting, was the intended target, charging documents indicate. 

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on May 15 in the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place. 

A judge denied bail for Baker on Friday.

