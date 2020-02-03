St. Louis man charged after confessing to touching 7-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of sodomy involving a child and was arraigned in court Monday.

Jared Shadley, of the 9000 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged Friday with three counts of statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age.

Creve Coeur police said they received a report of sexual contact between a 7-year-old girl and Shadley from a member of the girl's family.

According to the complaint, Shadley confessed touching the girl to police.