St. Louis man charged after confessing to touching 7-year-old girl
0 comments

St. Louis man charged after confessing to touching 7-year-old girl

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Jared Shadley

Jared Shadley has been charged with statutory sodomy.

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old St. Louis man is facing three  charges of sodomy involving a child and was arraigned in court Monday. 

Jared Shadley, of the 9000 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged Friday with three counts of statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age.

Creve Coeur police said they received a report of sexual contact between a 7-year-old girl and Shadley from a member of the girl's family.

According to the complaint, Shadley confessed touching the girl to police.

His bond is set at $150,000. If released, he is to stay 200 feet away from children.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports