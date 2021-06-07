 Skip to main content
St. Louis man charged after killing at child's birthday party in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old St. Louis man was charged with murder Monday after a weekend shooting during a child's birthday party in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, authorities said.

Police have not identified the man in his 20s who was shot and killed around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street. Charges identified the victim as William Deandre Kennedy.

But a man suspected of fleeing from the scene, Michael G. Davis Jr. of the 1200 block of North 22nd Street turned himself in at St. Louis police headquarters on Saturday and was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action days later, authorities said.

Charges said Davis and Kennedy were guests at a child's birthday party when Davis pulled a gun, shot Kennedy several times and fled.

"Minutes later, (Davis) showed up at police headquarters where he surrendered himself, the murder weapon and an extra magazine," wrote Detective Michael Kegel in court documents. "An eyewitness told detectives that the victim did not provoke the defendant and that the victim was unarmed."

The incident was one of three fatal shootings over the weekend in the city.

Eight teenagers were among the 20 people shot during the three-day period previously advertised as Wear Orange Weekend, a national campaign meant to honor survivors and victims of gun violence.

