St. Louis man charged after man found shot to death, dragged by vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A second person was charged Saturday in the December death of a Mehlville-area man found dead behind a vacant home in St. Louis.

Mario Amerson, 49, was found dead Dec. 2 behind the home in the 2200 block of Alberta Street in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood. He had been shot multiple times and surveillance video showed his body was then dragged by a vehicle behind the home.

On Saturday, Joseph Griffin, 24, of the 3000 block of Osage Street in St. Louis, was the second to be charged in connection to the death.

Griffin was charged by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office Saturday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of armed criminal action.

At the time of the death, Griffin was on parole in connection to a second-degree burglary conviction.

A woman was charged in the case last month. Jasmine Baker faces counts of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Baker, 21, lives in the 1900 block of East College Avenue.