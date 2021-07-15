St. Louis man charged after woman accuses him of sexual assault in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with second-degree sodomy after police said a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a vehicle as they drove from University City to Town and Country.

Mark Hall Jr., 30, also was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Town and Country police responded to a call Wednesday morning from a woman at Mason Woods Village on Clayton Road. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver, and that the suspect was still in the parking lot. Police said the man was not an Uber driver, but that he knew the woman from a previous contact.

Hall, who court records listed as living in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue, was being held in St. Louis County jail on $50,000 cash-only bail.

