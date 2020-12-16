St. Louis man charged in April homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis resident has been charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man killed in April, police said Wednesday.

Brandon Campbell, 30, of the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue has been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a shooting call about 9:30 p.m. April 9 in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue in north St. Louis and found Randy Moore, 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Moore, who lived in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road in north St. Louis County, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

According to a probable cause statement, video surveillance of the scene showed Campbell arguing with Moore. When Moore walked away from him, Campbell pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Moore several times. Campbell fled in a dark colored Chrysler 300.