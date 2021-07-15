St. Louis man charged in beating death of his 2-year-old son

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing murder and other charges in the beating death last year of his 2-year-old son.

Dewight D. Williams, 25, of the 100 block of Bellerive Boulevard, was charged Monday with child abuse resulting in death, second-degree murder and child endangerment in the Feb. 15, 2020, death of his son Jeremiah Williams.

Charges say doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center pronounced the toddler dead at 1:45 a.m. of brain trauma. The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office ruled the boy's death a homicide.

Jeremiah's mother found the boy in the home about 1 a.m., pale and unconscious, charges say. Dewight Williams gave police conflicting stories about what happened, saying he stepped on the seat his son was in while it was on the floor about three hours earlier.

Doctors who evaluated Jeremiah concluded the boy's injuries were blunt force trauma and not accidental, charges say. Williams failed to seek medical treatment for at least two hours.