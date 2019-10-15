CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday in a deadly shooting a day earlier in Berkeley.
Markell Daubre Jackson, 28, of the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death Monday of Mark Dewayne Jackson in the 6000 block of Shillington Lane.
Police said in court documents that the men argued at a home on Shillington Lane. The argument spilled outside, with Markell Jackson following the victim outside, charges said. Markell Jackson fired several shots in the air, then several more at Mark Jackson, who fell to the ground.
Markell Jackson then stood over his victim and fired several more shots at him, charges say. The gunman then fled. Several witness told police who killed Mark Jackson.
The victim's age and address were not immediately available Tuesday.
Markell Jackson was being held Tuesday without bail. A booking photo was not immediately available.