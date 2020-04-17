St. Louis man charged in Berkeley homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged Friday in the shooting death last month of a man in Berkeley.

Prosecutors charged Danny Jackson, 35, of the 5000 block of West Florissant Avenue with second-degree murder (also called felony murder), first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Dennis McLin.

McLin, 31, was robbed and fatally shot about 9:25 p.m. March 25 in the 6500 block of Jonas Place.

Police said in court documents that surveillance video recorded Jackson and two others shooting and robbing McLin. Court documents say Jackson and McLin's cellphones were "pinging simultaneously at the same locations before and after the murder."

Police said McLin was found by a Berkeley police officer patrolling the area.

After Jackson's arrest, he told investigators that a car involved in the incident was his, as well as the phone police linked him to, but that he was not near the shooting scene, charges say.

Jackson is on probation for federal drug charges, court records say. Jackson was ordered held without bail.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.