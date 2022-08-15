St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood.

Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Two men, 19 and 21, were shot and killed about 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, police said. In charges, police said the killings were the result of a dispute over missing drugs.

Watkins had a rifle when he arrived on the block and shot both men, charges said. Watkins later turned himself in at city police headquarters, acknowledged having an “altercation” with the men and surrendered the rifle to police.

Authorities identified one of victims as 19-year-old Marcus Calvin Jr. of the 4400 block of Norfolk Avenue in St. Louis. Charging documents identified the other victim as Ty’rell Bradley. Police had not publicly identified Bradley as of Monday.

Watkins told detectives he shot one of the men “but only after the victim flourished a pistol, which was found at the scene,” charges said. Watkins “further acknowledged engaging in a physical confrontation” with the other man.

A witness told the Post-Dispatch that after hearing shots, he saw a man carrying an assault-style gun and get into a white car that drove from the shooting scene.

A judge denied bail for Watkins, who did not yet have a lawyer.