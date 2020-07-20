St. Louis man charged in deadly shooting at North Hanley transit center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Monday charged a St. Louis man in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday in the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center.

Antonio Shumpert, 22, of the 3500 block of Chippewa Street, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two illegal gun crimes.

Authorities say Shumpert fatally shot Kyron Moore, 20, of the 500 block of Ballman Avenue in Ferguson.

St. Louis County police officers were in the area near North Hanley Road and Interstate 70 when they heard several gunshots near the station and found Moore dead about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a group of people had been dropped off in the parking lot after a night out. They were confronted by another group with whom they had quarreled earlier that night. Charges say Shumpert followed Moore to the lot where witnesses saw him shoot Moore with an "AR-15-style rifle or handgun."

The gunman left in a dark sedan, police said,

Shumpert has a 2015 conviction in St. Louis County of stealing a motor vehicle, for which he received probation.

Shumpert was being held without bail.