St. Louis man charged in deadly shooting in city's Patch neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday in the deadly weekend shooting of another man in the city's Patch neighborhood.

Robert L. Judd, 29, of the 7800 block of Alabama Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession. Charges say a witness reported seeing Judd arrive in a car, step out of the back seat and fatally shoot Blake Toolooze, 24, of unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Toolooze was shot in the abdomen about 12:10 a.m. Sunday and died, police said. Police searched Toolooze's cellphone which revealed he and Judd had been arguing days before the killing. Police also recovered a 9mm shell casing from the shooting scene.

Judd's criminal history includes convictions for unlawful use and possession of a weapon, drug possession and resisting arrest, court records say. He was on probation.

Judd was ordered held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.