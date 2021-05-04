 Skip to main content
St. Louis man charged in death of Vinita Park pedestrian struck by vehicle
St. Louis man charged in death of Vinita Park pedestrian struck by vehicle

Gregory C. Hill

Gregory C. Hill, of St. Louis, was charged Sunday, May 2, 2021, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian. The incident occurred in Vinita Park, in north St. Louis County. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

VINITA PARK — A 22-year-old St. Louis man was charged recently with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian on Page Avenue in Vinita Park, in north St. Louis County.

Gregory C. Hill, of the 1000 block of Veronica Avenue, was charged Sunday in the death that same day of Laurie Buswell.

A criminal complaint filed in court said Hill was driving on Page at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck Buswell. Hill did not reduce his speed and continued driving along Page before stopping at a fast-food restaurant to look at the extensive damage to the front of his vehicle, according to the complaint.

He continued driving on Page before he was stopped by police about two miles away from where Buswell was struck. Hill acknowledged that he knew he had struck the woman, the complaint said.

Hill was ordered held on $75,000 cash-only bail. It wasn't clear Tuesday if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

An obituary in the Hannibal Courier Post said Buswell was a 48-year-old mother of two. 

