St. Louis man charged in death of woman found in University City home
UNIVERSITY CITY — A St. Louis man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found dead inside a University City home earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Aaron Bradford, 28, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's being held without bail.

On March 14 University City police responded to a home in the 6600 block of Crest Avenue and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity.

Police on March 18 issued arrest warrants for Bradford. He was taken into custody Tuesday. Authorities have not indicated a motive in the woman's death.

Bradford does not have an attorney listed in court documents.

