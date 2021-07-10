St. Louis man charged in death of woman who was found on railroad tracks

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of a woman who was found on railroad tracks in May, police said Saturday.

Anthony Newberry, of the 4600 block of Idaho Avenue in St. Louis, also was charged with robbery by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, police said.

Lynette Lecates, 41, was found on the tracks May 23 in the 5200 block of South 38th Street. She was suffering from injuries to her face and body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on June 9.

The medical examiner's officer later categorized her death as a homicide.

Lecates lived in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis.

Police did not provide a motive in the killing or explain how Newberry may have known Lecates.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Newberry who could speak on his behalf.

