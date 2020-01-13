St. Louis man charged in December homicide was wanted by police in 2018 murder case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged last week with holding four people captive and killing one of them had been wanted by police for 18 months in the death of another person, court records show.

Ricardo Jones, 34, was charged Friday with holding four people captive at gunpoint and murdering one of them Dec. 21 in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. Police say he kept four people in a room of a home in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place for several hours and beat Bryan Scroggins with the butt of a gun before fatally shooting him.

Police were summoned to the home about 4 p.m. that day and found the 58-year-old Scroggins dead.

Jones is now in custody but police had been looking for him since July 2018, when city prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 28, 2018, killing of Xavier Everett. Charges in that case said Everett, 23, was fatally shot in the 4700 block of St. Louis Avenue in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.