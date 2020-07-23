St. Louis man charged in double shooting that killed one at Galleria mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a man in a double shooting a day earlier that left a man dead at the St. Louis Galleria.
Jaron L. Lemmitt, 18, of the 3400 block of Giles Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A judge set Lemmitt's bail at $1 million.
Lemmitt was arrested at a hotel room Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of Jaquan Steed, 21, of the 6300 block of Parker Road in St. Louis County, police said. The other victim, a 20-year-old man was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound and released.
St. Louis County police said the shooting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the mall stemmed from an argument that a security officer observed. Charges say that after Lemmitt's group was followed down an escalator by Steed's group, Lemmitt fired two shots, hitting Steed and another man.
Steed was shot in the head, forcing him to fall down the escalator; the other man, Terrell Cannamore, was shot in the upper arm, police said.
After the shootings, three to four people fled the mall, possibly through the Dillard’s store. A surveillance image of Lemmitt circulated publicly enabled three people to identify Lemmitt as the gunman, police said. Police said officers seized from the mall parking lot a gun that matched shell casings at the scene.
One of three people who identified Lemmitt from the surveillance image was Lemmitt's father, charges say.
The shooting closed the mall, trapping some employees and shoppers in stores during a lock down.
Richmond Heights police posted a Facebook message on Wednesday that the mall would be closed until further notice. Police also asked people to avoid the area.
In bystanders’ videos after the shooting, a body could be seen at the bottom of the escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.
Online court records show no previous criminal history in Missouri for Lemmitt. No lawyer was listed for Lemmitt in court documents.
