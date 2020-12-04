St. Louis man charged in Dutchtown homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday night with murdering a man in the Dutchtown neighborhood last year.

Darnell L. Rusan, 32, of the 7000 block of Lillian Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 9, 2019, fatal shooting of Donte Parker.

Police found Parker, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 p.m. that day in the 3000 block of Osage Street.

Charging documents say surveillance video from a home on Osage showed the men together near the shooting scene, and that Rusan admitted shooting Parker "despite Parker presenting no imminent threat of harm."

A judge ordered Rusan held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Reported crime in Dutchtown is up less than 1% over the past six months compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.