St. Louis man charged in Dutchtown homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday night with murdering a man in the Dutchtown neighborhood last year.

Darnell L. Rusan, 32, of the 7000 block of Lillian Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 9, 2019, fatal shooting of Donte Parker.

Police found Parker, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 p.m. that day in the 3000 block of Osage Street.

Charging documents say surveillance video from a home on Osage showed the men together near the shooting scene, and that Rusan admitted shooting Parker "despite Parker presenting no imminent threat of harm."

A judge ordered Rusan held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Reported crime in Dutchtown is up less than 1% over the past six months compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

Darnell L. Rusan

Darnell L. Rusan was charged Dec. 3, 2020, in the 2019 shooting death of Donte Parker in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.
