St. Louis man charged in fatal Maryville shooting

MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Maryville on Thursday.

The Madison County state’s attorney on Saturday charged Danyiel M. Johnson, 40, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of using a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of Ronald L. Holland, 40, of Jennings.

The case began when Maryville officers were called just after 4 p.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of North Bluff Road.

Officers found Holland fatally shot. They then contacted the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to take over the investigation due to the department’s limited resources.

“Johnson and Holland knew each other very well but there is no criminal history between the two,” said Lt. Bryan Bauer, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Only limited details about the shooting were being released on Monday out of respect for Holland’s family, Bauer said. Investigators did say that Johnson and Holland had driven together from St. Louis to Maryville on Thursday. Holland’s car was later found abandoned in St. Louis.

Johnson was arrested early Sunday and remains in custody at the St. Louis County Detention Center, Bauer said.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said the location of the shooting was “purely accidental.” A stolen .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun was used to kill Holland, he added.

Maryville police Chief Rob Carpenter, along with others, said that while the shooting occurred in Maryville, no other connection to the area has been established.

Over 20 investigators worked on the case, including police personnel from Maryville, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, St. Louis County and Normandy.

“This case is what the Major Case Squad is designed for,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Jeffrey Connor, commander of the Major Case Squad. “They experienced a heinous crime on Thursday afternoon and with a smaller department they do not have the resources to investigate that thoroughly.”

Major Case Squad is an investigative unit of investigators from police departments throughout the bistate region.

