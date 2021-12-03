 Skip to main content
St. Louis man charged in fatal shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
Homicide at Shell Station in North City

Homicide detectives investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Shell Station along the 2700 N. Florissant Avenue. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A 36-year-old St. Louis resident has been charged with the killing of a man who was shot multiple times at a gas station last month.

Ernest J. Dupree, of the 1900 block of Hebert Street, was charged this week with murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting at a Shell station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue.

Clifton Southern, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Police said Southern was unarmed and pleaded with Dupree not to shoot him as Dupree's pistol jammed. Dupree then "re-racked the slide of his pistol" and fired several shots at Southern, killing him, police said, noting that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Dupree was ordered held without bail. No attorney was listed for Dupree.

