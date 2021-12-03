St. Louis man charged in fatal shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 36-year-old St. Louis resident has been charged with the killing of a man who was shot multiple times at a gas station last month.

Ernest J. Dupree, of the 1900 block of Hebert Street, was charged this week with murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting at a Shell station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue.

Clifton Southern, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Police said Southern was unarmed and pleaded with Dupree not to shoot him as Dupree's pistol jammed. Dupree then "re-racked the slide of his pistol" and fired several shots at Southern, killing him, police said, noting that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Dupree was ordered held without bail. No attorney was listed for Dupree.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Holiday special: 99 cents for 3 months