St. Louis man charged in fatal triple shooting

Prosecutors on Friday charged a 24-year-old St. Louis man with murder in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured two others in September 2020.

James Bibby, 1200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was arrested Thursday according to jail records. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Terrell Scott Sr., 42, was killed and a 30-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured in the shooting.

Bibby and Anthony Naylor, 21, were each charged in September 2020 in St. Louis Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm. Naylor also was charged resisting arrest charge.

Naylor’s case is still working through court, according to online documents, as is Bibby’s firearm charge.

The two were then charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charging documents state someone in a black Kia Forte shot three people on Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont Avenue.

Bibby and Naylor were in a black Kia Forte later that day, fleeing from the shooting scene, when they ran a red light and hit a box truck, court documents say.

Naylor was caught after trying to run, they say. Bibby was found unconscious on top of a rifle in the back seat, and police found another rifle and a pistol, the charges say.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).