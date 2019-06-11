ST. LOUIS • Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a St. Louis man in a fatal shooting earlier this month in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Donnell C. Landers, 37, of the 3200 block of Newstead Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 4 fatal shooting of Jazs Johnson.
Johnson, 35, was found shot to death about 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Newstead Avenue. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court documents say several witnesses told police they were present when Landers fatally shot Johnson.
Bail information for Landers was not immediately available Tuesday.
Crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down 4.9 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.