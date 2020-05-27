St. Louis man charged in hit-and-run death of woman dies of gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old woman died Tuesday, 17 days after being shot in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

Darren Alexander Jr., 28, of the 3100 block of Osceola Street, was shot about 4:20 p.m. May 9 after a confrontation in the 1900 block of Dodier Street.

Earlier charges against Alexander, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and involuntary manslaughter, were dropped May 7 without explanation. Charges were then re-filed May 12, three days after Alexander was shot.