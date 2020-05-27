St. Louis man charged in hit-and-run death of woman dies of gunshot wound
0 comments
top story

St. Louis man charged in hit-and-run death of woman dies of gunshot wound

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old woman died Tuesday, 17 days after being shot in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

Darren Alexander Jr., 28, of the 3100 block of Osceola Street, was shot about 4:20 p.m. May 9 after a confrontation in the 1900 block of Dodier Street. 

Earlier charges against Alexander, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash and involuntary manslaughter, were dropped May 7 without explanation. Charges were then re-filed May 12, three days after Alexander was shot. 

Charging documents say Alexander ran a stop sign in a 2001 BMW at Meramec Street and South Compton Avenue on June 8, 2018, and crashed into a Ford Taurus. Catherine Ahrens, 68, a passenger in the Taurus, died at the scene.

A suspect in Alexander's shooting was interviewed and released pending further investigation. 

Darren Alexander Jr., charges dismissed then refiled

Darren Alexander Jr., of St. Louis, was charged after a fatal hit-and-run crash June 8, 2018, that killed Catherine Ahrens, 68. The charges were dismissed before the city prosecutor's office refiled them days later.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports