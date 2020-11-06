St. Louis man charged in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday in a deadly hit-and-run last month in which a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Anthony D. Allen Jr., 41, of the 1400 block of East John Avenue, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Authorities say Allen on Oct. 8 struck pedestrian Shannell Jamison, 37, about 11:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Broadway. Police said Jamison was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a white Dodge Avenger.

Charges say the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras accessible to the police department's Real Time Crime Center and that a police license plate reader spotted the car before it struck Jamison. Also, a passenger in the car called police the day after the incident, told officers who the driver was and where the car could be found.

Police found the car at the address the witness provided and spotted heavy damage to its front and blood on the front license plate, charges say. The rear plate had been removed, revealing only a temporary tag. Investigators spoke to Allen later that day and he admitted hitting something with the car and not stopping. He said he later realized it was a woman he had hit.