St. Louis man charged in hit-and-run that killed retired St. Louis University High teacher

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday after striking and killing a retired St. Louis University High School teacher last year.
Lonnie Lee Friarson was charged in March in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Louis.
Lonnie L. Friarson, 47, of the 5200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, a felony.
Charges said Friarson struck
Steve Aylward of Webster Groves on Oct. 7 in the 2100 block of Gravois Avenue near the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods.
Aylward, 75, was hit by a Chevrolet Impala as he crossed Gravois about 9:40 a.m. and died at the scene, police said.
Friarson made a U-turn on Gravois after hitting Aylward to return to the scene but instead kept going, according to charges. Friarson told police he knew an accident had occurred and that he had seen damage to the front panel of his car.
Aylward worked at SLUH from 1978 to 2006, teaching various history classes including global history, modern European history and western civilization.
Police announced Friarson's arrest on Oct. 13 but charges weren't filed until Friday. Friarson could not be reached and did not yet have a lawyer.
