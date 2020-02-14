St. Louis man charged in killing at apartment complex in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with murder Thursday in connection to a shooting at a high-rise apartment building in Downtown West last week that left one dead and another injured.

Ricardo L. Robinson Jr., 31, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action stemming from the Feb. 5 shooting at the CityView Apartments at 110 North 17th Street.

Robinson got into an argument with one of the building's residents, Jim Floyd, 22, near the elevators shortly after midnight.

A security guard tried to break up the fight, but Floyd pulled out a gun and pointed it at Robinson before walking away and agreeing to give the security guard his weapon, police said in charging documents.

Moments after Floyd turned over his gun, charging documents allege Robinson rounded the corner armed with his own firearm and began shooing at Floyd and two bystanders.

Floyd was shot four times in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was treated at a hospital, charging documents said.

Robinson was denied bond.