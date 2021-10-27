St. Louis man charged in killing of 74-year-old who tried to stop attack in Jennings

JENNINGS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with murdering a 74-year-old man who police say tried to intervene in a domestic assault in Jennings.

Derek Nailor, 33, of the 1900 block of Switzer Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and several other counts in the shooting death Sunday of Tommy Byrd in the 8700 block of College Avenue. Police said Nailor fatally shot Byrd when Byrd tried to stop Nailor from beating up a woman who had tried to end her relationship with Nailor.

After arguing with Nailor at her home, she left for a few hours and came back to find Nailor still there, charges said. Nailor pointed a gun at her and began yelling at her and then tried to shut the front door that she had left open. That's when Byrd, who lived next door, told Nailor to leave her alone.

When the woman ran into Byrd's backyard for help, Nailor chased her, struck her with the gun and beat her up, charges said. Byrd ran into his backyard and told Nailor to leave her alone, prompting Nailor to strike Byrd in the face with the gun before shooting him in the head, charges said. Byrd died.

Nailor then pointed the gun at the woman again, demanded her keys and drove off in her car, charges said. Nailor then hid the gun and the clothes he was wearing at the time.