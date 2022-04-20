 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged in killing on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a St. Louis man in the shooting death of an Olivette man on a MetroLink train last weekend.

Quinton A. Howard, 23, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Sunday's killing of Manu Barge, who was shot near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station about 12:15 a.m.

Quinton Howard

A witness heard Howard argue with Barge, 31, for about a minute, charges said. Howard then pulled a pistol from his jacket pocket and shot Barge once in the head, charges said. Police found Barge inside an eastbound MetroLink train.

The shooting was recorded on a MetroLink surveillance camera.

Howard's mother identified Howard in the video, charges said. She told police her son regularly carries a weapon on MetroLink to and from work.

Barge, 31, lived in the 9400 block of Olive Boulevard in Olivette.

Howard, of the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue, was held without bail. No lawyer was listed for him.

Updated at 4:10 p.m. with charges.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this reported.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
