ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed charges against a man it says ran from the scene of the South Grand

Boulevard crash where four were killed.

Cedric Dixon, 34, of St. Louis, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, eight counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said in court documents that, after the accident, two St. Louis security guards came to help Dixon. Dixon removed the license plate from the Chevy Impala he was driving, and ran from the scene.

Dixon was driving south on Grand around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, drove into northbound lanes, running a red light and smashing into an SUV crossing Grand at Forest Park Avenue. The SUV, which was carrying seven teens and a 20-year-old, flipped a guardrail and crashed onto Forest Park Avenue, which runs below Grand.

Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis, were killed in the crash.