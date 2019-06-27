EDWARDSVILLE • A St. Louis man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl, injuring her by biting her and giving her cocaine, according to a statement from the Madison County Circuit Court. A Troy, Ill., woman is charged with permitting the sexual abuse of a child in connection with the same case.
Matthew S. Miller, 40, is facing three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated battery. Under a statutory enhancement, Miller's first count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child would bring a minimum of 50 years in prison on conviction. His bail is set at $1 million.
Lacey N. Take, 31, is charged with one count of permitting the sexual abuse of a child and two counts of child endangerment. Her bail is set at $500,000.
Anderson Hospital contacted Troy police about the sexual abuse of a child on Sunday.
According to charging documents, Miller gave the child cocaine on Sunday on the same day that the child was sexually assaulted. Miller also allegedly bit the girl on her hand, foot and leg.