St. Louis man charged in shooting death in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Sunday charged a man with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting death last month in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Joshua D. Jackson, 30, was held without bail in the death of Jeffery Cook.

Cook, 60, was shot to death Jan. 29 in a home in the 2800 block of Chariton Street, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Police listed addresses for both Jackson and Cook as the 2800 block of Chariton.

Cook was found shot on the floor of a home. Police said Cook was shot after arguing with Jackson. He died that day at a hospital. He was the first of five men to be killed that weekend in St. Louis in a violent 13-hour stretch.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office charged Jackson with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.

